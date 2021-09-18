Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Veracyte worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,806 shares of company stock worth $902,405 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

VCYT stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

