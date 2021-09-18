Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

