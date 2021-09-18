Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.07 ($117.73).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €84.65 ($99.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a one year high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.