AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $113.24 million, a PE ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. Research analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 4.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 58.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

