easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 750 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 848.83 ($11.09).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 630.40 ($8.24) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 794.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,599.83. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.