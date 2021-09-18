American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

