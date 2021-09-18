Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €72.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stabilus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.17 ($83.73).

Stabilus stock opened at €59.95 ($70.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €66.15 and a 200-day moving average of €65.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.76. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €45.74 ($53.81) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.