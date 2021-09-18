Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €72.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stabilus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.17 ($83.73).

Stabilus stock opened at €59.95 ($70.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €66.15 and a 200-day moving average of €65.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.76. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €45.74 ($53.81) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

