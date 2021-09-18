Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,084,266,000.00 in Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $53.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
Read More: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.