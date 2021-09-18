Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,084,266,000.00 in Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $53.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

