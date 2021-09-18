Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.