Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Equillium’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

EQ has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $28,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

