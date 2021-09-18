Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “
HMSNF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.50.
Hammerson Company Profile
Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.
