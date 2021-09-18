Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 308.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,557 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.56 million, a PE ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

