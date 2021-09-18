Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,069 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Haynes International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Haynes International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $464.04 million, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 6.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.