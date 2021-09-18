Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,844 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of The Container Store Group worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

