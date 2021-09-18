Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.94.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

