Short Interest in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Expands By 150.0%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:MILN opened at $44.35 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2,438.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

