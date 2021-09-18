Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 94,121 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pontem in the first quarter worth $390,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

