Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Up 145.4% in August

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 145.4% from the August 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Baudax Bio stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.28. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Casten purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 194.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 30.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 125,602 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

