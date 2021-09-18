InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 100,936 shares.The stock last traded at $62.92 and had previously closed at $63.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.