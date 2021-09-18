Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.55.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock valued at $341,307,902 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

