Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $870.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce sales of $870.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $822.87 million to $935.50 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $957.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,754,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $151.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $148.87 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

