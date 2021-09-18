The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.62.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. The Southern has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

