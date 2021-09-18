Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Holcim from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Holcim stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. manufactures and sells cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt products as well as associated services and solutions. Its products are used in various projects and applications, including the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, airports, ports, bridges, data centres, roads and highways, and stadiums.

