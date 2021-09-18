Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $93.28 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $81.55 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

