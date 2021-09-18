National Bankshares Analysts Give Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) a C$24.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.58.

Shares of TXG opened at C$13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.67 and a 12 month high of C$21.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.41.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

