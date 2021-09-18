Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 45.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the first quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.44 and a beta of 1.49. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

