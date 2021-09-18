First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,398,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 15.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,276,000 after buying an additional 165,994 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,698 shares during the period.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.