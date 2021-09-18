Contrasting Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Postal Realty Trust and Retail Properties of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Properties of America 0 4 0 0 2.00

Retail Properties of America has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.42%. Given Retail Properties of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Properties of America is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Retail Properties of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 3.87% 0.84% 0.47% Retail Properties of America 4.32% 1.24% 0.54%

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 89.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Properties of America pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Retail Properties of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 10.70 -$350,000.00 $1.00 19.34 Retail Properties of America $430.04 million 6.41 $14.57 million $0.84 15.27

Retail Properties of America has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Retail Properties of America beats Postal Realty Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

