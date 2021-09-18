6,318 Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $7,437,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $143,615,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSP. CICC Research assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,222,155.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

