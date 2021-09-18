Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,783 The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 271.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Lovesac by 217.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 10,321.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

In related news, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $262,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $70,162.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,204. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $66.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.43.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.