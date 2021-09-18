First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the second quarter worth $141,000.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $80.47.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.