Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.51. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on METC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $475.05 million, a PE ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $96,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

