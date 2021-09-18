FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Gap Down to $9.72

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.72, but opened at $9.37. FTC Solar shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 230 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $2,420,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $46,938,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $47,381,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

