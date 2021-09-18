Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Gap Down to $10.22

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $9.89. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 14,443 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,319 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $11,001,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

