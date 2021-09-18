Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $117.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.11.

