Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $31.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.