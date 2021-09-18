bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in bluebird bio were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $129,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 393.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.