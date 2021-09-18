Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 797,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 191,671 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,051,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 358,176 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. Analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

