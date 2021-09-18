AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of AAON worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 6.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.55. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 in the last three months. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

