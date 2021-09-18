Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 398.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSB stock opened at $154.02 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

