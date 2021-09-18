Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $61,847,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

