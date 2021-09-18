WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

