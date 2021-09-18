Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veritone were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $21.90 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

