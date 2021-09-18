Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Byline Bancorp worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 87.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BY opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $876.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

BY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

