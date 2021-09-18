New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 18,863 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISEE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $16.62 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

