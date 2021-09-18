New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of VSE worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,620,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in VSE by 354.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 128,315 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at $3,358,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 702.2% in the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSEC stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $585.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

