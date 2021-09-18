New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBIV. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 124,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after purchasing an additional 681,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.31 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.04.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

