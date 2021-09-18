Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 11,478 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PennantPark Investment worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.38 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

