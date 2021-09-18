Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 596.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,382 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

