Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

